China contributes greatly to defeat of fascism, says expert

As the main eastern battlefield in World War II, China contributed greatly to the victory of the global war against fascism, Mikhail Morozov, deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Trud newspaper, has said.

Morozov voiced this view in a recent interview with Xinhua as the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of the defeat of fascism this year.

China's role in World War II was "enormous" as 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded in the catastrophe, he stressed.

The war worsened the already difficult economic situation in China, and the Chinese troops continued to fight despite an acute shortage of weapons and other necessities, he noted.

The first major strategic victory in the war between the Soviet Union and the Nazi Germany was achieved in the Battle of Moscow, Morozov noted, saying that the victory might not have happened if the Soviet command had not transferred fresh divisions from Siberia to the western front after making sure that the Japanese would not attack the Soviet Union.

"All new historical documents show that the actions of the Chinese troops throughout World War II fettered the Japanese army, preventing it from entering the war against the Soviet Union as Adolf Hitler demanded Tokyo," he said.

In recent years, some forces have been distorting the truths about World War II out of their political interests, and against this backdrop of Russia-China cooperation, he added.

Morozov hailed China's significant efforts to perpetuate the memory of the war against fascism by erecting monuments and preserving memorials to Soviet soldiers fighting in China.

Furthermore, China marks Sept. 3 as the victory day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the country is doing a lot of work to study the history of World War II, he noted.

"The firm position of the Chinese leadership, which invariably stands for maintaining an objective view of the war, is of great importance," Morozov said.

He praised the China-proposed concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity as it provides a real opportunity for global development and helps strengthen security and stability across the world.