Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

India's COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.9 million mark

(Xinhua)    13:41, August 05, 2020

India's health ministry on Wednesday announced that the country has surpassed 1.9 million COVID-19 cases, reaching 1,908,254.

According to the ministry's data, as many as 52,509 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Besides, 857 deaths took place since Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 39,795 on Wednesday.

The recovery rate on the country is consistently increasing even as a total 1,282,215 people who were infected with the virus have successfully recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the country. Still there are a total of 586,244 active cases in the country.

As per the federal health ministry, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients as on Tuesday had increased to 66.30 percent.

Over the past couple of weeks the country has been focusing on ramping up the samples testing. Till Tuesday 21,484,402 samples were tested, out of which 619,652 samples were tested on Tuesday alone.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York