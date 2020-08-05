Beijing reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Beijing reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported case was from Indonesia, a relative of a confirmed imported case on July 27. Both of them were put under quarantine upon arrival in Beijing, and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period, before being diagnosed, according to the commission.

No confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of local transmission of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Tuesday.

From June 11 to Aug. 4, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom one was still hospitalized and 334 had been discharged after recovery. There is one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.

Beijing had also recorded three confirmed cases related to the new infections in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, since late July.