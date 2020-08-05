Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports one new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    13:40, August 05, 2020

Beijing reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The imported case was from Indonesia, a relative of a confirmed imported case on July 27. Both of them were put under quarantine upon arrival in Beijing, and showed symptoms during the isolated observation period, before being diagnosed, according to the commission.

No confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of local transmission of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Tuesday.

From June 11 to Aug. 4, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, of whom one was still hospitalized and 334 had been discharged after recovery. There is one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.

Beijing had also recorded three confirmed cases related to the new infections in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, since late July.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York