Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China assists Cambodia in the restoration of Angkor historical ruins

(lmcchina.org)    10:02, August 05, 2020

In the northwest of the ancient city Angkor, despite the fact that on-site excavations are being suspended, preparatory work for the preservation and restoration of the project and archaeological investigation is still being maintained.

The Royal Palace site is located in Angkor Monuments World Cultural Heritage Area and covers a 142,000-square-meter area. The China-Cambodia archaeological team entered the Royal Palace site and started archaeological work in November last year. Wang Yuanlin, head of the project, said that the reinforcement of the northwest tower gate and overall archaeological investigation works have been completed.

In the next step, the research will continue to carry out excavation work on the outer courtyard of the northwest gate and the trench, and will clean up the stone remnants scattered in the courtyard.

Cambodia and UNESCO launched an international action project to preserve the ruins in 1993. China was one of the initiators and earliest participants in the preservation work and has helped restore the Chau Say Thevoda and Ta Keo sites in Angkor. In January 2018, Chinese and Cambodian governments signed the agreement on the Exchange of Notes on the Implementation of the Restoration Project of the Royal Palace Ruins of Angkor Wat.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York