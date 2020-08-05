Meeting held to discuss the Lancang-Mekong green development

The Lancang-Mekong Green Economic Development Belt: Biodiversity and Sustainable Infrastructure roundtable meeting was successfully held online on 30 July 2020.

The meeting focused on several key topics regarding future regional environmental cooperation, including ecosystem management, sustainable infrastructure development and biodiversity conservation, with a view to strengthening practical cooperation, promoting mainstreaming of environmental policies, promoting the construction of a green economic development belt in the Lancang-Mekong River Basin, and making regional contributions to global sustainable development.

Two parallel sub-forums were held at the same time, namely, the LMC Low-carbon Industrial Park: Addressing Climate Change and Sustainable Development, and the LMC Sustainable Infrastructure and Ecosystem Management Practice Sharing. On the afternoon of the same day, as part of the roundtable dialogue, the LMC Technical Exchange Activity was held on the online platform.