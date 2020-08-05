Yangtze River fishermen to be retrained amid fishing ban

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has called for tailored vocational training for those fishermen affected by a 10-year fishing ban in the Yangtze River basin that came into force this year.

At least one vocational training course will be offered, free of charge, to fishermen who request it, along with training subsidies for the duration of the course, according to a circular issued by the ministry.

For senior fishermen whose skill-set is limited, training on aquaculture and aquatic products processing will be given. They may also obtain training in areas such as household management, elderly care, and security-guard work. Middle-aged and young fishermen, meanwhile, will receive training in online retailing, auto repairs and electrical work.

The ministry also advised giving full play to new occupations, such as live-streaming salesperson, delivery personnel for online orders and express-delivery person.

In January, China began a 10-year fishing moratorium in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin, which will be expanded to all the natural waterways of the country's longest river, and its major tributaries from no later than January 1, 2021.

The full-scale ban is likely to affect more than 113,000 fishing boats and nearly 280,000 fishermen in 10 provincial-level regions along the river, according to earlier estimates.