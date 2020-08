Community workers deliver daily necessities at the Xihebaqianjie community in Tianshan District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2020. Making use of spare bicycles and electric bicycles, community workers here have set up a service team to deliver daily necessities and medicine for residents amid COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)