Relocation for poverty-relief purposes helps boost rural revitalization in China's Tibet

A villager rides an electric motor in the Caiqutang relocation village in Yangbajain Township, Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2020. Relocation for poverty-relief purposes carried out in recent years has helped boost rural revitalization in Tibet Autonomous Region. For instance, the Caiqutang relocation village, which saw its first resettlers in late 2017, now offers better utilities and health care to 683 inhabitants who moved from less amiable alpine areas. The relocated residents are also allotted dividends from Yangbajain's hot-spring tourism revenue. Some have joined agricultural collectives which provide job opportunities with decent income. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)