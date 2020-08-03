Recommended candidates for China's highest state honors released for public opinions

China on Monday released a list of recommended candidates for highest state honors, and invited public opinions about it, according to a working committee on the Party and state medals and honorary titles.

Zhong Nanshan, who has been committed to the study, prevention and treatment of major respiratory diseases and significantly contributed to the COVID-19 fight, was recommended for the Medal of the Republic nomination, said the working committee.

Zhang Boli, Zhang Dingyu and Chen Wei, all of whom played an important role in the fight against COVID-19, were shortlisted for national honorary titles, it added.

Zhang Boli, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has been devoted to the study of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). He led the formulation of the TCM treatment protocol for COVID-19 patients and offered guidance on TCM treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Zhang Dingyu, head of Jinyintan Hospital, one of the designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, has been leading the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city once hard hit by the epidemic, the working committee said.

Chen Wei is a researcher with the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences. She has earned major achievements in basic research and development of vaccines and drugs against COVID-19.

The list was finalized after an extensive process of selection, discussion and review, said the working committee, inviting the public to contribute their views before Aug. 7 through email, telephone or letters.