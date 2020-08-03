U.S. presidential election to be held in November as planned: officials

Officials from the White House said Sunday that the U.S. presidential election will be held on Nov. 3 as planned after President Donald Trump earlier raised the possibility of delaying it.

"We're going to hold an election on Nov. 3 and the president is going to win," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CBS's Face the Nation.

Meadows's remarks were echoed by presidential campaign adviser Jason Miller, who told Fox News Sunday that "The election is going to be on Nov. 3 and President Trump wants the election to be on Nov. 3."

Trump raised the possibility on Thursday of delaying the country's presidential election in November, alleging that "universal mail-in voting" will make the 2020 election "the most inaccurate and fraudulent" in history.