Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street's lead, yen's retreat

(Xinhua)    10:36, August 03, 2020

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday as the market inherited a positive lead from Wall Street late last week while the yen's retreat against the U.S. dollar helped underpin sentiment and lift exporter issues.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 247.75 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday to 21,957.75.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 13.58 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,509.64.

Marine transportation, bank as well as iron and steel oriented issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York