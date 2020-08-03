Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street's lead, yen's retreat

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday as the market inherited a positive lead from Wall Street late last week while the yen's retreat against the U.S. dollar helped underpin sentiment and lift exporter issues.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 247.75 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday to 21,957.75.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 13.58 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,509.64.

Marine transportation, bank as well as iron and steel oriented issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.