Various sectors in Hong Kong support postponement of HKSAR LegCo election

Various sectors in Hong Kong have shown support for the decision, made by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Council, to postpone the 2020 Legislative Council (LegCo) election of the HKSAR.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam announced on Friday the postponement of the election, originally scheduled for Sept. 6, 2020, for one year due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Police Force Council Staff Associations of Hong Kong issued a statement, saying that in order to protect public health and ensure the orderly conduct of the election, the associations understand and support the HKSAR government in postponing the election.

At this difficult time, the health of the public is the primary consideration, according to the associations, expressing the hope that everyone can work together to combat the COVID-19 outbreak so that the society can restore stability as soon as possible.

The Government Employee Association of Hong Kong said in a statement that in the face of the pandemic, the HKSAR government must give priority to public health and public health. The LegCo election is a large-scale public event, which will increase the risk of transmission of the virus and pose a threat to public health. It is imperative to prevent and control the outbreak, especially to reduce social contact and reduce the risk of transmission.

President of the Friends of Hong Kong Association Henry Tang Ying-yen said that it is important for the Hong Kong society to concentrate on combating the COVID-19 outbreak. Postponing the election can reduce the risk of transmitting the disease through group gathering.

If the LegCo election, which involves millions of voters, is held as scheduled, it is unlikely that it can be held in a fair and just environment, while the risk of the public being infected will also be increased, Tang said, adding that the decision of the HKSAR government is an expression of responsibility.

Lam Shuk Yee, honorary president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said the decision of the HKSAR government to postpone the election is legal, reasonable and necessary in the face of the severe situation of COVID-19. She believed that it is a sensible way to protect people's health, which will be understood by most people in Hong Kong.

Pansy Ho, chairperson of the Hong Kong Federation of Women, expressed her understanding of the HKSAR government's decision to postpone the election as it prioritizes fighting the outbreak and safeguarding public health.

Anthony Wu, former chairman of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, said that Hong Kong has faced a new wave of outbreak since early July, and the number of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 each day, making it necessary to postpone the election.

Raymond Tam Chi-yuen, former Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the HKSAR government, said that as the epidemic continues to be severe, the decision of the HKSAR government is understandable as it will safeguard the health and safety of the public.

Vincent Lee Kwan-ho, a former independent non-executive director of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, said the postponement of the election is conducive to ensuring the safety and health of the public, as it avoids mass gatherings and reduces the risk of the spread of the virus.

It also enables the HKSAR government and the society to focus their efforts and resources on the epidemic prevention and fight against the virus. It is an expression of responsibility for the health of the public, Lee added.