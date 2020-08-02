Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Suing China over COVID-19 pandemic would be "huge mistake": U.S. senator

(Xinhua)    15:07, August 02, 2020

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Allowing U.S. citizens to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic would be a "huge mistake," a Californian senator has said.

"We launch a series of unknown events that could be very, very dangerous. I think this is a huge mistake," said Senior Senator Dianne Feinstein recently during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Noting that China has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, Feinstein regarded China as a country "growing into a respectable nation among other nations" and a "potential trading partner."

Feinstein also said that other countries, including China, could use the new legal precedent against the United States, resulting in global chaos, according to Fox News.

Her comments came three months after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit demanding that the Chinese government take responsibility and make compensations for the global pandemic.

