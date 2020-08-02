Chinese firm to construct wastewater drainage system in Zambia

CHAMBISHI, Zambia, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese firm, Chambishi Copper Smelter (CCS), has embarked on the construction of a drainage to improve the movement of wastewater in Zambia's Kalulushi district to help restrict on the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Xu Laixiang, the CCS deputy general manager, said the 350,000 Kwacha (about 20,000 U.S. dollars) project which was being funded through the firm's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was aimed at improving the diversion and movement of the wastewater in the area.

Xu said for a long time, the lack of a drainage system in the area has led to the terrain succumbing to the adverse effects of heavy rains as well as increasing risks on the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

"Soil erosion has been the result of extreme weather conditions, as much of the soil in the makeshift drainage has been washed away, creating a deep trench during the rainy season and posing a danger of possible death by drowning and diseases," he said.

Xu said people in the area have been raising concerns over the poor drainage system as its proximity to residential households does not only pose a threat to the children in the area but patrons of the nearby night clubs as well.

He said CCS management is very passionate about its CSR program and this particular project is a reaffirmation of that passion and commitment.

He said added that the company has spent millions of dollars on CSR projects since 2006 and will continue to support the Zambian government and the local people through improved service delivery.

The Chati ward councillor John Shalubala said the project once completed will positively change the face of the area as well as preserve lives through improved wastewater movement.

Shalubala said the project is timely as it has come before the onset of the rainy season and that people in the area were very grateful to the Chinese enterprise.

"On behalf of Kalulushi residents, I want to thank CCS for always being available for the district, every time people have challenges, this Chinese company always comes in to help improve the living standards of the people in the mining district," he said.