Xinjiang reports 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    12:25, August 02, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday in its daily report.

The 30 confirmed cases included 29 in the regional capital Urumqi and one in Kashgar Prefecture, according to the commission.

The region also saw nine new asymptomatic cases in Urumqi Saturday.

By Saturday, Xinjiang had 569 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 asymptomatic cases, and 14,640 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Saturday, Urumqi had a total of 23 people discharged from the hospital after recovery and another 22 asymptomatic dismissed from medical observation. The city also deducted one from its total confirmed cases Saturday without giving details in the daily report.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

