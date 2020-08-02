Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 2, 2020
Chinese university scholars elected as members of Academia Europaea

(Xinhua)    11:48, August 02, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Two scholars with the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, have been elected as members of Academia Europaea, SUSTech said Saturday.

Liu Junguo, a Chinese professor, is dedicated to research on water resources and ecological restoration. He has published over 170 academic papers in international journals such as Nature, Science and PNAS.

Didier Sornette, who joined SUSTech in 2019, is also a member of the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences. He focuses on various research fields including statistical physics of complex systems, prediction of crises and extreme events, earthquake physics and prediction.

Academia Europaea was founded in 1988. It is a non-governmental research institution based in London, the United Kingdom, with over 4,000 members across the world.

