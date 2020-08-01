Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 1, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:23, August 01, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, 39 of which were domestically transmitted.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 31 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and eight were in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, the commission said. Enditem

