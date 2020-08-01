Central gov't liaison office supports HKSAR's postponing of LegCo election

HONG KONG, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday voiced understanding of and support to the HKSAR government's decision to postpone the Legislative Council (LegCo) election due to the severe COVID-19 epidemic situation.

The decision was a responsible move to protect the lives and health of Hong Kong residents, the liaison office said in a statement.

As the epidemic is still developing in the HKSAR, the lives of Hong Kong residents and the public health were in great danger, the statement noted.

In conformity with the mainstream public opinions, the decision to postpone the LegCo election is in line with the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and local laws of the HKSAR, the statement said, adding it represents the efforts of science-based epidemic control and embodies the sense of responsibility of protecting lives and health of Hong Kong residents.

According to statistics, since the COVID-19 outbreak, at least 68 countries and regions have decided to postpone national or local elections due to the epidemic, said the statement, noting that it is a consensus of the international community to respect science and put lives first.

The central government has paid close attention to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the HKSAR, and will offer all necessary support and aid to the HKSAR based on its needs to fully protect the lives and health of Hong Kong residents, said the statement.

The statement also expressed confidence in the HKSAR chief executive and government in leading the Hong Kong society to defeat the epidemic soon, with the firm support of the central government and the great assistance from the mainland.