China's universities for aged to have unified textbooks

(Xinhua)    10:11, August 01, 2020

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's universities for the aged will have unified textbooks by the end of the year, according to the China Association of the Universities for the Aged on Friday.

Such universities are becoming more and more popular among China's elderly people, but they are yet to share unified national textbooks, and the courses on general knowledge are inadequate and of varied quality, according to the association.

It has therefore decided to compile several unified textbooks for such universities across the country, with the first batch covering ideology and politics, national context, healthcare, and four other categories.

Five textbooks on general knowledge are expected to be completed this year.

The association currently manages nearly 80,000 educational institutions for the aged, including around 70,000 universities. About 15 million elderly people have registered for, or are undergoing, distance education from the universities.

