Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China International Chorus Festival to open in September

(Xinhua)    10:08, August 01, 2020

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Chorus Festival (CICF) is scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31 in Beijing, according to the festival's organizers.

The festival will be held mainly online, with events including a livestream broadcast of the opening ceremony, seminars, evaluation of Chinese choirs and online showcases of high-level choirs from overseas.

The festival this year also highlights the role of choral music in public welfare and poverty relief, with renowned choral teachers sharing their experience with choirs in impoverished areas via both online and offline methods, the organizers said.

Founded in 1992, the CICF has attracted over 2,000 choirs from all over the world in its previous 14 editions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York