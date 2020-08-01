China International Chorus Festival to open in September

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Chorus Festival (CICF) is scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31 in Beijing, according to the festival's organizers.

The festival will be held mainly online, with events including a livestream broadcast of the opening ceremony, seminars, evaluation of Chinese choirs and online showcases of high-level choirs from overseas.

The festival this year also highlights the role of choral music in public welfare and poverty relief, with renowned choral teachers sharing their experience with choirs in impoverished areas via both online and offline methods, the organizers said.

Founded in 1992, the CICF has attracted over 2,000 choirs from all over the world in its previous 14 editions.