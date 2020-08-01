Zambian gov't partners Chinese university in village chicken rearing project

LUANSHYA, Zambia, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Zambian government in conjunction with China's Jilin University has set up nine farms for village chicken rearing projects in Luanshya, a mining district in the Copperbelt province of Zambia.

Patrick Maipambe, Luanshya District Commissioner, when addressing farmers in the district Thursday, said "this village chicken rearing project is spearheaded by Technology Serve Organization and the University of Zambia in conjunction with the Jilin University of the People's Republic of China."

Maipambe said the government of Zambia was committed to diversifying the nation's economy by putting up deliberate policies that would allow other stakeholders especially Chinese nationals to improve the production of livestock such as village chicken rearing as well as fish farming.

"The promotion and implementation of the project in Luanshya will be done through the ministry of livestock and fisheries," he said.

Maipambe said that chicken processing plants would be put up in some farms under the village chicken rearing project.

He advised farmers to take the project seriously saying that this would help create more jobs for the locals. "Government of Zambia will continue working with stakeholders who mean well in improving the lives of Zambians socially and economically," he said.