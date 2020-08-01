Xi Focus: Xi's article on Party building to be published

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on implementing the organizational line of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the new era to make the Party even stronger, will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the 15th issue of the Qiushi Journal.

Strengthening CPC organizations is an important foundation for the Party building, the article says, noting that the organizational line serves the CPC's political line.

After the 19th National Congress of the CPC, the organizational line of the Party in the new era has been summarized, it says.

The article stresses efforts to correctly comprehend the scientific meaning and practical requirements of the Party's organizational line in the new era, and accurately meet the basic requirements for its implementation to focus on the Party's goals, solve problems and deliver sound results.

The fundamental purpose of strengthening Party organizations is to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership and provide a strong guarantee for advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, it says.

Efforts should be made to arm the entire Party with the Party's scientific theories, the article says, stressing the need to translate the CPC's new theories into practices that will promote the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The article highlights the building of the Party's organizational system that comprises organizations at central, local and primary levels, and says the well-organized system has a strong advantage that no other political parties in the world could match.

Only when all Party organizations at the central, local and primary levels are strong and fully play their roles can the Party's organizational system display its advantage and power, it says.

Noting that the Party's organizational line requires selection of officials on the basis of both integrity and ability, with priority given to integrity, the article says both virtues and competence are important criteria for selecting officials and deploying talent.

The article calls on relevant central departments, Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to make continuous efforts to make the CPC's organization building more institutionalized, standardized and scientific.