China calls for cooperation in aerospace development: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness, equality and mutual benefit to carry out international cooperation in space and share the fruit of aerospace development, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after the official commissioning of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) Friday.

"Beidou not only serves China, but also serves the world," Wang said.

After the completion of the Beidou system, it will provide global users with a range of services, including global short-message communication, basic navigation and international search-and-rescue services, Wang said.

He added that more than 200 countries and regions are covered by the system's services, with more than 100 million users and 200 million cases of service provision per day, while more than half of the countries in the world have begun to use the system.

"China's space endeavor forms an important part of mankind's peaceful exploration and use of the outer space, and it is entirely intended for peaceful purposes," Wang said.

The universe is vast enough to permit the joint exploration and cooperation of all countries, Wang said, adding that China is willing to make contributions to promoting human civilization and social progress, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.