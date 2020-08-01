Alibaba Cloud adds three super data centers

HANGZHOU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant, announced on Friday that it has completed the construction of three super data centers with over 1 million servers.

The centers are located in east China's provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang and north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The company now has five super data centers, with the other two in north China's Hebei Province and south China's Guangdong Province. It plans to build more than 10 data centers of this kind in the future.

Energy-saving technologies such as liquid cooling are widely used at the centers. The liquid cooling technologies used at the newly built data center in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, can save more than 70 percent of energy.

Automatic operation and maintenance robots are also deployed at the centers, guaranteeing the safe operation of the centers 24/7.

In April, Alibaba Cloud announced that it would invest 200 billion yuan (about 28.66 billion U.S. dollars) in the research and development of core technologies such as cloud operating systems and servers, as well as the construction of data centers in three years.