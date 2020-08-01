Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 1, 2020
China corrects wrongful criminal cases involving property rights

(Xinhua)    09:28, August 01, 2020

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Courts across China have corrected 190 wrongful criminal cases involving property rights since 2017, China's top court said Friday.

A total of 237 people were involved in these cases, said the Supreme People's Court (SPC) in a meeting held in Beijing.

The courts shall, in accordance with the law, equally protect the property rights of economic entities under all forms of ownership and the legitimate rights and interests of entrepreneurs, it said.

The courts shall also strengthen the judicial protection of intellectual property rights, the SPC added.

In 2019, courts across the country concluded 497 bankruptcy and restructuring cases, and 482 companies got themselves out of difficulties by declaring bankruptcy and through restructuring, said the SPC.

