China's goods, services trade surplus tops 243 bln yuan

(Xinhua)    09:27, August 01, 2020

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade surplus in goods and services stood at 243.9 billion yuan (about 34.4 billion U.S. dollars) in June, official data showed.

Trade income amounted to 1.57 trillion yuan while expenditure stood at 1.33 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Breaking it up, China's goods trade income stood at 1.44 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.12 trillion yuan, leading to a 317.8-billion-yuan surplus, data showed.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 73.9-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 131 billion yuan and 204.9 billion yuan, respectively. 

