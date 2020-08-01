Chinese central government's statement on postponement of HKSAR LegCo election

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Central People's Government on July 29 stated on matters related to the postponement of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A translation of the statement reads as follows:

A report by the HKSAR on postponing the 2020 LegCo election has been received. The Central People's Government has paid close attention to the outbreak of a new round of the COVID-19 epidemic in the HKSAR and will provide all necessary support and assistance in accordance with the needs of the HKSAR in battling the epidemic, to effectively protect the lives and health of Hong Kong residents. The Central People's Government hereby states on matters concerning the postponement of the LegCo election.

First, the Central People's Government supports the HKSAR Chief Executive in Council in making the decision to postpone the seventh-term LegCo election of the HKSAR for a year in accordance with the law in the interests of the public and based on the actual situations in Hong Kong.

Second, on matters concerning how to handle the vacancy of the LegCo, the Central People's Government will ask the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to make a decision in accordance with the law. The HKSAR shall properly handle work related to the postponement of the election of the seventh-term LegCo in accordance with the law.