China-Europe freight train sends medical masks to Madrid

QINGDAO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train loaded with anti-epidemic materials Friday departed the port in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao for Madrid to assist Spain in its fight against COVID-19.

The train carrying 82 TEUs of cargo, including more than 58 million medical masks, will arrive in Madrid in 21 days, covering a total distance of 14,133 km, said Zhang Xiao, assistant manager of DSV Air & Sea Co., Ltd., Qingdao, which operates the train.

The number of China-Europe freight trains rose significantly during the first half of this year, with a total of 5,122 trains being put into operation, up 36 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group.

The cargo train services have also become an important logistics channel to ensure smooth trade as air and sea transportation have been disrupted by the epidemic.