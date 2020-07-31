Malaysian military chief expresses appreciation for China on assistance against COVID-19

Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces General Affendi bin Buang on Thursday expressed gratitude to China for the assistance in Malaysia's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affendi made the remarks during a virtual reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Malaysia to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, which falls on Aug. 1.

In his congratulation message, Affendi took note of the close ties shared by both countries and both militaries which were extended to the fight against COVID-19.

"I take this opportunity as well to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the government of China and PLA for their support and donation of healthcare supplies as well as sharing your experiences with Malaysia in combating COVID-19," he said.

"We do hope that both countries shall maintain consistent communication and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, in a joint effort for regional peace and stability during this trying circumstances," he said.

Affendi also expressed his confidence in the continued cooperation between both countries, which would continue to strengthen their defense collaboration and achieve greater heights in bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Defense Attache of Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Zhang Ge recounted the wide and positive role the PLA has played in securing peace and stability while actively participating in peacekeeping operations and international efforts in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief including in combating COVID-19.

"In the fight against the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, the PLA has actively engaged in international anti-epidemic cooperation with the militaries of many countries and has provided epidemic control supplies to the militaries of more than 20 countries, including Malaysia," said Zhang.

"Military-to-military relations are an important part of the overall bilateral ties," he said, adding "the two sides are committed to further enhance existing defense cooperation between the two countries and join hands in safeguarding regional peace and stability," he added.