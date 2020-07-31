Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
5G-powered hospital to improve treatment in China's Fujian

(Xinhua)    11:17, July 31, 2020

A hospital in east China's Fujian Province has been fully covered with the 5G network to help improve treatment and service.

The technology will mainly be used in the areas of telemedicine and remote B-ultrasound as well as accelerating the introduction of online hospital services, according to Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital of Xiamen University.

"The high speed and low time lag of 5G technology can greatly improve treatment efficiency and benefit more patients," said Ye Tao with the hospital.

According to China Telecom's Xiamen branch, the service provider, this is the first hospital fully embedded with a 5G signal in Fujian, and the 5G network will be laid at more hospitals in the province in the future.

Local authorities said a total of 13,000 5G base stations had been built in the province by the end of June, and another 7,000 will be added by year-end.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

