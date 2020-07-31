5G-powered hospital to improve treatment in China's Fujian

A hospital in east China's Fujian Province has been fully covered with the 5G network to help improve treatment and service.

The technology will mainly be used in the areas of telemedicine and remote B-ultrasound as well as accelerating the introduction of online hospital services, according to Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital of Xiamen University.

"The high speed and low time lag of 5G technology can greatly improve treatment efficiency and benefit more patients," said Ye Tao with the hospital.

According to China Telecom's Xiamen branch, the service provider, this is the first hospital fully embedded with a 5G signal in Fujian, and the 5G network will be laid at more hospitals in the province in the future.

Local authorities said a total of 13,000 5G base stations had been built in the province by the end of June, and another 7,000 will be added by year-end.