U.S. expands scope of Iran metals sanctions

(Xinhua)    10:43, July 31, 2020

The United States on Thursday expanded the scope of Iran metals-related sanctions by identifying 22 specific materials, a move to constrain Iran's nuclear, military programs.

"Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable," he added.

The 22 specific materials include multiple forms of aluminum, steel, among others.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo said in a Senate hearing that the United States would take "action necessary" to ensure the UN arms embargo on Iran does not expire.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the arms embargo will be lifted this October. Tehran said it would not accept the renewal of the embargo.

