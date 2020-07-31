Taiwan expert promoting cross-Strait reunification passes away

Wang Hsiao-po, one of the founders of the Alliance for the Reunification of China and a leading expert on philosophy, died of an illness in Taipei Thursday morning at the age of 77.

Born in January 1943 in east China's Jiangxi Province, Wang left for Taiwan with his family in 1949, going on to teach at the philosophy departments of Taiwan University and Chinese Culture University in Taipei.

Prof. Wang was a leading founding member of the Alliance for the Reunification of China in Taiwan and served as vice-chairman of the organization. He also founded "Strait Review Monthly" and served as the magazine's chief editor, actively promoting the idea of peaceful reunification across the Taiwan Strait and opposing "Taiwan independence."

"He was honest and open-minded and an example for us," said Chang Ling-chen, honorary professor of the Department of Political Science at Taiwan University and Wang's long-time colleague and friend.

Prof. Wang's life-long aspiration was to see a strong China, and he always held that to realize national rejuvenation, the two sides of the Strait should be reunited, Chang said.

"Prof. Wang's death is a great loss to supporters of the reunification of China in Taiwan," said Hsiao Kai-ping, an association chief in Taiwan.

He made a trail-blazing contribution and played a major part in promoting the Chinese cultural tradition in Taiwan, Hsiao said, pledging to implement Wang's aspirations and continue his cause.

As per Wang's wishes, his ashes will be cast into the Taiwan Strait, his family said.