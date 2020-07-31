China eyes win-win cooperation with Italy

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio via video link on July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

China is ready to forge greater synergy between its new infrastructure initiative and "Fast Italy" to unlock more cooperation potential in digital technologies, ICT, infrastructure, port construction and third-market cooperation, which has the potential to serve as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation for others.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks while holding talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio via video link on Wednesday.

Wang said that since the start of COVID-19, China and Italy have supported each other and worked together to fight the virus. Such cooperation has deepened the relations and traditional friendship between the two countries and set a good example of solidarity and partnership for the international community.

Wang commended Italy's political decision to support and participate in Belt and Road cooperation, which has opened up new prospects and injected fresh impetus into bilateral cooperation across the board. New cooperation opportunities will continue to emerge in the post-COVID-19 era, Wang said.

Under the current circumstances, the two sides should send out a positive message of China and the EU standing together against global challenges and advancing multilateralization to instill more stability and positive energy into the UN-centered international system, Wang said.

Hailing China's support for the global anti-epidemic fight, Di Maio said Italy stands ready to serve as a bridge between the two sides for deepening strategic cooperation and strengthening coordination on international affairs.