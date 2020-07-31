PLA Navy's new warplanes trained in South China Sea: defense ministry

Photo taken on Dec. 17, 2019 shows a view of Shandong aircraft carrier at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, July 30 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has carried out intensive training for its new warplanes, including the H-6G and H-6J bombers, in the South China Sea, a defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

The training was a routine part of the Navy's annual plan, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The training helped to improve the technical and tactical skills of pilots and the all-weather combat capability of the Navy, Ren added.

The naval aviation units of the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army conducts routine exercises in the South China Sea. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]