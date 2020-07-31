Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
China to improve welfare for retired military personnel

(Xinhua)    09:02, July 31, 2020

China will increase pensions and subsidies for disabled military personnel, family members of martyrs and Red Army veterans, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

Pension allowances for disabled military personnel, police officers, civil servants and militia members, as well as family members of martyrs and deceased military personnel, will be increased by 10 percent starting from Aug. 1, China's Army Day, the statement said.

The subsidies for Red Army veterans and other groups, including military personnel who retired due to illness, will also be raised by 10 percent, the statement said.

