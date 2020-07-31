A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday voiced firm opposition to the U.S. sending military personnel to China's Taiwan region for exercises and exchange.

Such "deliberate and provocative" moves seriously violated basic norms of international relations and sent a wrong signal to separatist elements advocating "Taiwan independence," said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

In doing so, the U.S. side has violated its political commitment to China, Ren said in response to a question at a regular press conference, warning the step had a severe negative impact on bilateral relations and military-to-military ties between China and the United States, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Ren noted that China has lodged solemn representations with the United States, urging Washington to immediately rectify its mistake, and halt official and military contacts of any form with Taiwan region.

The U.S. side should honor its commitment to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and ensure that such incidents will not happen again, said Ren.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Ren said, stressing the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification and the well-being of Taiwan compatriots depends on national rejuvenation.

Borrowing the strength of foreign influence will never succeed, Ren said.

China has the resolve, full confidence, and sufficient capability to thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist acts of "Taiwan independence," Ren noted.

China will resolutely defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he said.