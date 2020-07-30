China to further shorten trademark review period: official

China will increase the efficiency in handling trademark applications by further shortening the process of trademark reviews to within four months, an official with the National Intellectual Property Administration said.

The country's processing time for trademark applications has been reduced to less than 4.5 months, which is at the forefront globally, and will further be cut to within four months by the end of this year, said Cui Shoudong, head of the administration's Trademark Office, at the launch of an annual campaign to publicize the reform of trademark registrations Tuesday.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic, the office has accelerated epidemic-related trademark reviews, according to the official.

Apart from reducing the review period, the office will launch online application services for trademark oppositions and invalidations this year, and continue to crack down on malicious trademark filings for a fair market, Cui said.