Senior CPC official stresses reading new book to study Xi thought

(Xinhua)    09:37, July 30, 2020

CHINA-BEIJING-WANG HUNING-SYMPOSIUM (CN)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a symposium on the publication of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Wednesday stressed efforts to further study, publicize and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the publication of the third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

The book's third volume is the latest "textbook" for using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm the whole Party, educate the people and advance the work, the latest "textbook" for the CPC to unite and lead people to live a better life, and the latest "textbook" for working to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang said.

Wang stressed the roles of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the theoretical banner for building a strong Marxist governing party and ensuring the long-term governance of the Party and long-term stability of the country, and as the guideline for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics at a new historical starting point and achieving national rejuvenation.

Noting that the book's third volume must be studied throughout the whole Party with the first and second volumes as a whole, Wang urged better theoretical publicity, education, research and interpretation at home and innovative communication abroad to help the world better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. 

