Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China moves to help people affected by epidemic

(Xinhua)    09:32, July 30, 2020

To mitigate COVID-19's impact on people, the central authorities have taken various measures in the past months to help people affected by the epidemic, said an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The measures include offering allowances, allocating one-off relief funds, and improving the review and approval process for seeking and providing social help, Jiang Wei, the official with the ministry, said Wednesday at a news briefing.

"Some people and families need help urgently," said Jiang, noting they include people who have lost their jobs or businesses due to the epidemic.

The central government has earmarked 10.5 billion yuan from newly increased fiscal deficit and newly issued special treasury bonds to help more poor people affected by the epidemic, according to Jiang.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York