China moves to help people affected by epidemic

To mitigate COVID-19's impact on people, the central authorities have taken various measures in the past months to help people affected by the epidemic, said an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The measures include offering allowances, allocating one-off relief funds, and improving the review and approval process for seeking and providing social help, Jiang Wei, the official with the ministry, said Wednesday at a news briefing.

"Some people and families need help urgently," said Jiang, noting they include people who have lost their jobs or businesses due to the epidemic.

The central government has earmarked 10.5 billion yuan from newly increased fiscal deficit and newly issued special treasury bonds to help more poor people affected by the epidemic, according to Jiang.