AU commends China for continued support to building Africa's capacity of disease control, prevention

(Xinhua)    09:27, July 30, 2020

The African Union (AU) has highly commended China for the country's continued support and assistance to Africa's capacity building endeavors in disease control and prevention.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 55-member pan-African bloc said that it has signed with China a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a virtual ceremony for the project of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Headquarters Building (Phase I).

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Elfadil, and the Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, Qian Keming, on Monday held an online MoU signing ceremony on the project of the headquarters of the AU's specialized technical health agency (Africa CDC), according to the AU statement.

In her remarks, the AU Commissioner has highly appreciated the Chinese government for assisting Africa in building the necessary capacity for disease control and prevention on the continent.

Elfadil noted that the AU Commission attaches great value and importance to the significance of the construction of the Africa CDC Headquarters Building, and that AU would do all its best seriously in the realization of the project.

Qian Keming, on his part said that the construction of the Africa CDC Headquarters is a concern action by China to honor its commitment made at FOCAC Beijing Summit and a vivid example to build a China-Africa health community.

A special site has been designated for the project in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, and the Chinese government is expected to help the AU and Ethiopia with the project's design and construction, and it will further provide help in essential equipment, which are followed by personnel training, and operational and technical assistance from China once the construction is completed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

