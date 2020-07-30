Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches campaign to improve "self-media" management

(Xinhua)    09:01, July 30, 2020

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday launched a nationwide campaign on improving the management of the country's "self-media."

Aiming to facilitate the healthy and orderly development of "self-media," the three-month campaign will focus on carrying out multi-level and classified management of "self-media" accounts on their 13 major platforms, including WeChat and Weibo, according to the administration.

The administration will also make efforts to improve the code of conduct for "self-media" accounts in terms of their posts and operations, enhance its technological capacity in managing cyberspace, and establish a stimulative mechanism to encourage the subjects of "self-media" to produce high-quality content.

Despite accomplishments in cleaning up the "self-media" environment in recent years, false or misleading information, spam, and other illicit content posted by certain "self-media" accounts could still be seen, which requires better basic management of these platforms, the administration said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York