U.S. COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the 150,000 mark to reach 150,034 as of 3:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday (1935 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 4,396,030, according to the CSSE.

New York state has reported the highest death toll of 32,658 in the country. California, Florida and Texas have emerged as new epicenters of coronavirus infection in the country, as the death tolls rose to 8,724, 6,332 and 5,913, respectively.

Other states with more than 6,000 fatalities include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.