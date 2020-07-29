President hails science project's significance for humanity

The poloidal field coil 6 (PF6) produced in China arrives at the ITER site in France on June 26, 2020. [Photo/Chinanews.com]

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that openness and exchanges are crucial in the further exploration of scientific frontiers in his congratulatory message to the ceremony for the start of the assembly of the ITER, the world's largest science project.

A virtual ceremony was held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France. The ITER is being assembled to replicate the fusion power of the sun, which provides light and warmth and enables life on Earth.

Noting that science has no borders and innovation has no end, Xi said in his message that international scientific and technological cooperation has great significance in addressing the global challenges faced by humanity.

A departure ceremony is held in Hefei, East China's Anhui province, in March, 2020. [Photo/Chinanews.com]

Mankind wishes to see the peaceful use of fusion power, Xi said, adding that China has abided by its international commitments since the ITER project was launched.

Chinese companies and researchers have fulfilled their responsibilities and made joint efforts with their international counterparts, contributing their wisdom to ensure the smooth implementation of the project, he said.

The president noted that as the world faces severe challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more necessary than ever before for mankind to unite and overcome the current crisis.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on scientific research with all parties, make joint efforts for major breakthroughs in science and technology, and promote global science and technology innovation in order to benefit people in all countries and make new contributions to the world's sustainable development, Xi said.

China, together with the six other ITER members－the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States－signed the ITER agreement in 2006, which established a legal international entity responsible for the construction, operation and decommissioning of the project.