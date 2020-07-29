Reality Check of U.S. Unilateral Demand for China to Close Consulate-General in Houston

Experts worldwide spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposals made at the fifth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), expressing the belief that the bank will boost common development and become a new paradigm of multilateral cooperation.

When addressing via video link the opening ceremony of the meeting, Xi called for making the AIIB a new platform that promotes development for all its members and facilitates the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

He called for efforts to make the AIIB a new type of multilateral development bank that promotes development across the world, a new type of development platform progressing with the times, a new type of high-performance institution for international cooperation and a new paradigm of multilateral cooperation.

"I fully support the four suggestions that President Xi mentioned in his speech," said Sylwester Szafarz, former consul general of Poland in the Chinese city of Shanghai. "These suggestions can help solve and overcome existing global problems."

"I believe that all the member states of the AIIB including Poland will firmly support these proposals, and strive to successfully implement these proposals on a global scale and put them into practice, so that the AIIB will play a more important role in future international multilateral cooperation," Szafarz said.

China has set an example in promoting world economic growth by upholding multilateralism and the spirit of openness, cooperation and win-win, said Maher Saad Al-Hag, executive manager of Omani newspaper Alwatan, citing the AIIB as an example.

As Xi has pointed out in his speech, the AIIB should focus on shared development, be bold in breaking new ground and innovation, and uphold openness, inclusiveness and multilateralism, so as to seek common development of all countries, said Wichai Kinchong Choi, senior vice president of Kasikornbank, one of the largest banking groups in Thailand.

Since its establishment, the AIIB has scored remarkable achievements by backing infrastructure projects in the region and made important contributions to the sound development of the Asian economy, the vice president added.

Tuesday's meeting comes at a time when the world is grappling with a pandemic that has undermined global economic growth, said Cavince Adhere, a Kenyan researcher on China-Africa relations.

The AIIB has proven to be a veritable multilateral financial platform to empower socio-economic transformation of its signatories through offering financing alternatives to them, he said, adding that the bank should develop innovative financial packages that can drive sustainable infrastructure development in regions like Africa.

Waleed Gaballah, a professor of financial and economic jurisdictions at Cairo University, told Xinhua that Xi's speech emphasized the principles of multilateralism and common development based on win-win cooperation as the AIIB will enlarge the scope of globe cooperation.

The AIIB is "aimed at creating a funding framework for partnership projects between China and other countries," he noted.

Multilateral organizations like the AIIB are of vital importance especially for underdeveloped countries, which could take the opportunity to further enhance their development of infrastructure, manufacturing and agricultural industry, as well as achieve common development with the rest of the world, said Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, professor of public policy at Addis Ababa University.

For African countries, joining the AIIB also provides a crucial opportunity for them to narrow their development gap with other countries, he added.

Olga Drobotiuk, director of the Boris Kurtz Institute of Contemporary Chinese Studies in Kiev, said that under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the AIIB has played a key role in promoting its members' development in a wide range of areas including finance, healthcare and infrastructure, created plenty of job opportunities and made great contributions to improving people's livelihood.

The AIIB, which has become a new multilateral platform of cooperation with global influence, is critical to bolstering world economic recovery and common development, the expert added.