10 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Wednesday that 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday.

There were 482 patients still being treated, including 25 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,944 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.