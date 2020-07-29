China's police chief demands all-out efforts to safeguard security, stability

State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi has demanded all-out efforts to safeguard security and stability, including planning for worst-case scenarios and implementing well-planned measures.

Zhao made the remarks at a recent video conference with public security organs across the country, ordering resolute efforts to guarantee the country's political security and long-term social stability.

He called for the full implementation of anti-terrorism measures to rigorously protect against and harshly crack down on infiltration, subversion and sabotage from hostile forces at home and abroad.

Targeted measures to address prominent problems affecting social stability should be put in place, Zhao said, adding that early warning and risk analysis systems should also be strengthened.

Highlighting efforts to maintain public order, he ordered police to focus on flood control and relief work and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control work.