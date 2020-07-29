Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China opposes U.S. move to add 11 Chinese entities to export control list

(Xinhua)    09:08, July 29, 2020

China is firmly opposed to the United States adding 11 Chinese entities to its "entity list" of export controls, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in response to media requests Tuesday.

By utilizing economy and trade as a tool of political oppression, repeatedly abusing export controls and other measures, and using state power to suppress companies in other countries, the United States has severely disrupted the international economic and trade order and poses serious threat to the security of global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson.

"This is not conducive to China, the United States or the international community," said the spokesperson. "China urges the United States to immediately stop the wrong practice, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York