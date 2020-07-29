China's major services trade fair opens for media registration

Media registration for the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), a major platform for the services trade in the country, will be open from July 27 to August 20, according to the fair's media center.

The CIFTIS, which will be held in early September in Beijing, will feature summits, industry conferences, professional panel meetings, exhibitions, and product launches, according to a press conference in early June.

Considering the prevention and control of COVID-19, the 2020 CIFTIS is mainly inviting Chinese reporters and resident foreign journalists in China.

The CIFTIS this year has been prepared according to three plans with varying degrees of online and offline activities, depending on the global pandemic situation, according to Yan Ligang, head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

The event is expected to see 116 forums and business negotiations in different services trade sectors, with 30 international organizations, foreign embassies in China, and overseas business associations and organizations showing their intentions to stage exhibitions or meetings.