Pompeo does not represent ‘democracy and freedom’ but serves US hegemony: Chinese FM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo does not really represent democracy and freedom, which he repeatedly claims, but is serving the hegemony of the US and the interests behind him, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, while slamming him for smearing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and advocating the comprehensive containment of China.

Pompeo has completely denied the 40-year history of China-US relations, wantonly slandered the CPC and advocated comprehensive containment of China. His sensationalist and nonsensical remarks are condemned by all peace-loving people, including those in the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Monday's press conference.

Wang's remarks came after Richard N. Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, criticized Pompeo's speech made at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library last week in a commentary published in the Washington Post.

In the article, Haass said that Pompeo failed to suggest a "coherent or viable path forward for managing a relationship that more than any other will define this era," and said that he had misrepresented history.

Wang said that Pompeo's attacks on CPC were based not only on ignorance but also on prejudice.

In his speech, Pompeo tried to stir up the anti-China alliance, but forgot that advocating hatred and inciting antagonism was out of step with the trend of the times, was reversing the historical trend and was unpopular, Wang said.

The development of China-US relations over the past half century shows that only when we treat each other as equals and respect each other can we achieve steady and sound development of bilateral relations, and we are willing to develop China-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability, but will not accept any bullying or injustice.

The Chinese people are not weak and easily bullied, and the people of the world are not easily deceived. We urge the small group of US politicians to stop their wrong actions of slandering the CPC and the Chinese people and obstructing China-US exchanges and cooperation.