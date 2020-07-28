Chinese student becomes online sensation over ‘vegetable field’ infrastructure models

A Chinese college student recently attracted widespread attention online for building miniature models of infrastructure, including facilities such as high-speed railways, tunnels, and bridges in his family’s vegetable field, Beijing-based media platform btime.com reported on July 25.

(Photo/btime.com)

Zhang Yadong is a freshman at the Zhengzhou Electric Power Technology College in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province.

For the last three years, Zhang has been fascinated by electromechanical modeling. He started exploring the building of miniature models of railways, bridges, and tunnels at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, using his family’s vegetable field as the “construction site”.

So far, Zhang has laid down the tracks for a railway stretching more than 70 meters and built six models of bridges.

A video of Zhang’s models has won wide praise from netizens, with many saying “Masters often live among the people,” and “He has amazing practical abilities.”